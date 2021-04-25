NPP Executives Grateful To Akufo-Addo For Appointing Binduri MP As Deputy Minister

The New Patriotic Party executives in the Binduri constituency in the Upper East region have expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for nominating Abanga Abdulai, Member of Parliament for the area as Deputy Minister for Works and Housing designate.

The President on Wednesday announced 39 deputy ministerial nominees to serve in his government for the next four years.

The list included Mr Abanga Abdulai who won the seat for the NPP for the first time in the Fourth Republic.

Elated constituency executives in an appreciation letter to President Akufo-Addo said the party base and Kusug Traditional Area are filled with joy and happiness for the appointment of their MP to serve in his administration.

“The confidence the president has reposed on the member of parliament for Binduri is in the right direction, by virtue of the fact that, honourable Abdulai Abanga is famous for his diligence and for that matter will work assiduously to justify your choice,” the letter stated.