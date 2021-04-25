KIA Covid-19 positives increase

Positive coronavirus among International arrivals at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) are said to be on the increase.

On Saturday, April 24, 2021, KIA accordingly recorded 75 new cases of coronavirus.

A letter from Frontier Health Services addressed to the Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company Limited, Yaw Kwakwa, said the 75 new cases on April 24 “exceeds the previous highest rate of 45 positive cases on the 21st of April, 2021.

The letter signed by Managing Director of Frontier Health Services, Dr Kudzo Seneadza, “appealed to all stakeholders to implement stringent measures on quality of PCR results acceptable for entry into the Republic of Ghana.”

By DGN Online