NPP Exposes NDC’s Blatant Hypocrisy Over OSP Dodgy Verdict On Airbus Bribery Scandal

Justin Kodua Frimpong

In a stunning display of hypocrisy, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been caught contradicting itself on the credibility of state institutions.

On Thursday, during a press conference, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) named former President John Dramani Mahama as “Government Official 1” in the Airbus bribery scandal, but found no evidence of him receiving bribes.

However, Justin Frimpong Kodua, General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), highlighted this hypocrisy in a Facebook post.

He expressed delight in seeing the NDC acknowledging the functionality and credibility of state institutions but questioned their sincerity.

The NPP Scribe, Justin Kodua wondered if the NDC would maintain their trust in state institutions when the electoral results are announced after December 7.

The OSP’s findings on the Airbus scandal revealed that Mahama’s brother, identified as “Intermediary 5,” received money from Airbus, but there was no evidence that former President John Mahama benefited from it.

Interestingly, the NDC, who had previously rejected the OSP’s findings in the Anas investigation involving Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Presidential candidate of NPP, now accepts the OSP’s conclusions as solid and claims that Mahama has been exonerated.

This blatant hypocrisy exposes the NDC’s double standards.

They reject state institutions’ findings when they suit their narratives but embrace them when they favour their interests.

However, the NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua’s post concluded with a patriotic expression, “May God bless our homeland Ghana and make her great and strong.”

He added the NPP is taking a thoughtful approach to responding to the OSP’s report, studying it carefully before issuing a statement.

-BY Daniel Bampoe