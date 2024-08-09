Boniface Gambila Slams Mahama For Stoking Diplomatic Row Between Ghana And Burkina

Boniface Gambila

The Ghana Ambassador to Burkina Faso, Boniface Gambila, has expressed strong disapproval of recent comments made by National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Mahama regarding the relationship between neighbouring Burkina Faso and Ghana.

Mr Mahama, who is desperate for power, had criticized President Akufo-Addo for allegedly damaging Ghana’s relationship with Burkina, leading to “diplomatic tension.”

Former President Mahama’s comments have been perceived as an attempt to politicize a critical issue, potentially jeopardizing the good relations between Ghana and Burkina Faso.

Ambassador Gambila described John Mahama’s comments as “inappropriate” and potentially harmful, as they might incite the people of Burkina Faso against Ghana.

He emphasized that President Akufo-Addo’s efforts were aimed at securing resources and support from the United States to aid Burkina Faso in the fight against terrorism.

Gambila explained that President Akufo-Addo’s comments were intended to mobilize resources for Burkina Faso, which has received significant support and contributions from Ghana, particularly through the Accra Initiative.

He stressed that John Mahama’s comments should be disregarded, as they might complicate matters and undermine the progress made in the fight against terrorism.

The Ambassador’s response highlights the importance of diplomatic tact and accuracy in public statements, especially when it comes to sensitive regional relationships and security issues.

-BY Daniel Bampoe