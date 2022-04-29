NPP Fake Police Caged

The delegates of the ruling New Patriotic Party who were in attire creating the impression that they were Police officers and were arrested in the Okaikoi South Constituency have been remanded by a Circuit court in Accra.

Initially, they were two but later the police identified them to be three members of the NPP who were believed to be Taskforce members working in one of the Municipal Assemblies in the Greater Accra region.

The inirial two accused persons, John Essel Baah and Enock Kwame Bosompem were arraigned before the court on Friday to reappear on 10th May 2022, after the Police accosted them on Thursday evening.

The Police in a statement said a third suspect, identified as Ebenezer Painstil was later arrested and put before the court.

He has also been remanded to reappear with the other accused persons on 10th May 2022.

The suspects were arrested when a video of them went viral after they went to vote as party delegates in the Constituency Executives election held at Bubuashie.

The Police after arresting them in a statement said “We would like to emphatically state that the two suspects are not Police officers”.

– BY Daniel Bampoe