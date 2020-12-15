NPP Group Pushing Upper East Chairman To Resign

Anthony Namoo, Upper East Regional Chairman

A political group; Upper East Patriotic Movement for Growth, in the Upper East Region, has urged the Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, (NPP) Anthony Namoo to resign.

According to the group, the Regional Chairman had said at one of their vetting sessions ahead of the last constituency primaries that he would willingly vacate his position if the NPP parliamentary candidate for the Nabdam Constituency, Boniface Gambila, failed to win the seat in the 2020 elections.

A statement signed by the convener of the group, Ayuba Abubakari, said they are only reminding Mr. Namoo of his promise and urging him to fulfill his promise.

According to the group, if the chairman refuses to resign, he will be seen as a leader who cannot be trusted.

“… Our call is not made because we dislike him. It is rather because we want to rebuild the NPP to the level that made it attractive for him to seek leadership, which we graciously granted him, by campaigning for and voting him at the April 2018 Regional Delegates Conference.”

The group also accused the entire NPP Regional Executives for not working hard to protect the three parliamentary seats the party had nor increase the party’s fortunes in the presidential election.

“The New Patriotic Party which won power in 2016 had one interest; to retain the Presidency and increase our Parliamentary seats. It was on this note that the NPP Upper East set up an ambitious plan to secure at least 7 seats in the region. But as it is said; the problem is never about becoming a monkey but it has more to do with getting the tail of a monkey. By implication, anyone can lead but not everyone leading can achieve success.”

Meanwhile the Regional Chairman, Anthony Namoo has debunked all allegations by the group, saying they are a group of individuals who have never been happy with his election as the regional chairman and personality.

“Even though we could not achieve our target of winning seven seats, it will not be right for anyone to think that we are failures. We did our best and other factors also came in.”

According to Mr. Namoo he has never said that he will relinquish his position if the NPP fails to win the Nabdam seat.

FROM: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga