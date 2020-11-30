NPP has a record of solid governance – Kwabena Agyepong

Kwabena Agyepong

The former General secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party, Kwabena Agyepong, has remarked that the “NPP has a solid record of good governance.”

He made the remark while on a campaign tour of the Western Region with President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Addressing a mammoth rally at Tarkwa, Mr. Agyepong reminded the gathering the essence of their votes on December 7th, emphasizing the fact that “the upcoming election is about the security of the future of our children and the next generation.”

According to the former press secretary to ex-President Kufour, his tours across the country in the last two months with the President has demonstrated an overwhelming appreciation by the citizens of the President’s equitable distribution of his good works across the regions.

Urging NPP supporters to remain proud of its achievements and to commit themselves to protecting the progress and gains made so far, he said “Everywhere I have been to, I have said it, and I’m repeating that your party the NPP are better managers of the economy than the NDC”, Mr. Agyepong intimated.

“Our party, the NPP has a record of solid governance. This is the party that can govern. I’m confident that, you are living witnesses to the good governance of President Nana Akufo-Addo,” he said.