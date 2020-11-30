National Association of Galamsey Operators Ghana Launched

The National Association of Ghana Operators Ghana (NAGOG) has been launched.

NAGOG was formed in August 2019 following the lifting of the ban on illegal mining activities (galamsey) by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

And the Association was officially launched at the Osu Ebenezer Church Hall in Accra on Monday, November 30, 2020.

Interim President of NAGOG, Nana Kwakwo Adjei Yeboah, delivering an address at the launch, said the Association has a total membership of 150,000 persons nationwide.

He said the main aim of the Association was to help protect Ghana’s natural resources and forests.

In order to achieve its aim, he stated that NAGOG was seeking to among other things, educate its members on best practices and contemporary mining methods in conformity with relevant minerals and mining laws.

According to him, contrary to the widely held view, galamsey was not illegal mining.

He said galamsey meant “gather and sell,” adding that Galamsey operators were engaged in legal mining activities.

Thus, he said NAGOG were ready to subject their operations to scrutiny in line with Government’s policy on Community and small-scale mining rules and regulations towards sustainable future.

“It is important to note that this Association was formed to organize and coordinate the activities of small-scale miners, especially the youth,” he said.

By Melvin Tarlue