NPP Inaugurates Ashanti Campaign Committee

John Boadu swearing the NPP Ashanti Regional Campaign Team members in Kumasi on Tuesday

THE NEW Patriotic Party (NPP) has officially inaugurated its Ashanti Regional campaign team, with a clarion call on members to work hard and increase the party’s votes on December 7.

NPP General Secretary John Boadu, who inaugurated the committee at a colourful ceremony on Tuesday, said the party was targeting a first round victory and expected the region which is a stronghold of the party to play a huge role.

According to him, the NPP is the best political party in Ghana, with competent people that can introduce better policies to accelerate the development of the country, for which reason the party deserves to retain political power in the interest of Ghana.

John Boadu said the party must work harder than ever to secure a first round victory by winning at least 54 per cent of the valid votes cast in the presidential election to enable the NPP to sustain its good works.

He, however, said victory would not be presented to the party on a silver platter; therefore, the party members across the country should embrace unity and hard work to enable the party to realize its target.

The General Secretary said the NPP, as usual, would be relying heavily on the Ashanti Region to lead the efforts to secure a second term on December 7.

President Akufo-Addo, he disclosed, is impressed about the number of people that got registered in the Ashanti Region during the voters’ registration exercise, saying “it is a sign that the NPP will be victorious.”

John Boadu said the vigilance and hard work of the NPP members in the Ashanti Region resulted in the registration of a huge number of people in the region, saying “continue to be vigilant until the election is declared.”

Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, aka Wontumi, who is the chairman of the Ashanti Regional NPP campaign team, gave an assurance that the NPP would win 90 per cent of votes in the presidential polls and also win all the 47 parliamentary seats in the region.

He said the three parliamentary seats being occupied by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the region, namely Asawase, Ejura Sekyeredumase and Sekyere Afram Plains, would be snatched by the NPP through hard work and issues-based campaign.

The campaign committee members included Frema Osei-Opare, the Chief of Staff; Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Minister of Agriculture; Justin Kodua, CEO YEA; Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, and his deputy, Elizabeth Agyemang.

The other members, all NPP regional executives, are Madam Adwoa Dokua, Issah Alhassan, Andy Owusu, Kwame Agyeman Budu, Kwabena Nyame, a popular serial caller; S.K. Boafo, Yaw Amankwa, and Patricia Appiagyei, the Asokwa MP, who represents NPP MPs in the region.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi