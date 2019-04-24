NPP Inaugurates Committees

Members of the committees swearing oaths of office and secrecy

THE RULING New Patriotic Party (NPP) has inaugurated a total of 11 standing and ad-hoc committees.

The inauguration of the various committees namely Constitution and Legal Committee, Vetting Committee, Finance Committee, Elections Committee, Disciplinary Committee, Communications Committee, Organizational Committee, Research Committee, Events Committee, ICT Committee, Welfare and Dispute Resolution Committee, is in accordance with the party’s constitution.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the inauguration on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the NPP’s Asylum Down Headquarters in Accra, the National Chairman of the NPP, Freddie Blay, explained that the various committees were expected to assist the party to better organize itself not just for elections but to meet the needs and expectations of Ghanaians.

According to Chairman Blay, members of the Committees have been assembled to uphold the values of the party as well as advise the NPP, Government, the President and the leadership of the party, to ensure that things were well organized and that the party remained vibrant.

Standing Committees are those permanent in the NPP’s Constitution and the ad-hoc committees are those the party deems necessary to form for its administration and proper management.

He noted that since 1992, the NPP had been considered as one of the best organized political parties on the African continent, saying the Party is very resilient and extremely hardworking.

Like the military, he indicated, the NPP has to put on the boots to make sure that things were well organized, saying that the party should be in a position to do work that would satisfy Ghanaians.

He urged the Committees to serve the Party and Ghana with a sense of dedication and honesty.

According to him, the Party was absolutely confident in the abilities of members of the various committees, saying “so we have brought them together to help the party organize itself.

Earlier, NPP’s General Secretary, John Boadu, challenged the various committees to serve the Party’s best interest.

BY Melvin Tarlue