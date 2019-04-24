Ghana Commissions First Medical Drone Delivery Centre

The drone being prepared for take off

GHANA HAS commissioned its first medical drone delivery centre at Omenako in the Eastern Region.

The Zipline Medical Drone Centre which is 100 percent operated by Ghanaians, would provide a response to medical emergencies, especially in hard to reach areas, through the flying of unmanned drones to supply 12 routine and emergency medicines as well as 148 lifesaving medical products.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who commissioning the Centre today said “this is part of many innovations adopted by Government to improve access to health care to deprived and hard-to-reach communities and strategy to eradicate hardships in health delivery.”

According to him, “not a single Ghanaian, irrespective of his or her remoteness, deserves to die due to inaccessibility to emergency health care.”

BY Melvin Tarlue