NPP Is Party Of Ideology Not Party Of Insults– Bawumia Jabs NDC

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has succeeded in moving its politics away from insults to politics of ideas and issues.

According to him, the NPP is a political tradition with ideas for the development of the country and said the expectations and objectives of the NPP are different from the expectations of the NDC.

He said, the task now and into the future is how they will be able to defend the records of the NPP administration and how to articulate the vision to Ghanaians.

The Vice President made this statement, when he was speaking at the ongoing Workshop organized by the Majority Caucus for the MPs and Ministers of State at Kwahu – Nkwatia in the Eastern Region.

He said, it is duty of the Majority Caucus to be able to carry Ghanaians along, consequently, every member of the majority caucus should understand the vision and the digital economic transformation that the NPP administration is pursuing and the rationale for it.

He indicated the strides made by the NPP government with the introduction of the Ghana Card, property addressing system, digitizing the registration of businesses, passport applications, digitizing health insurance, and others.

Dr. Bawumia has therefore tasked the majority caucus to challenge the NDC propaganda and educate Ghanaians on the NPP’s sterling economic performance to the end of establishing that the NPP has managed the economy better despite the coronavirus pandemic.

He said, “The story of the NPP administration in terms of social protection and job creation is largely untold. Before the 2016 election, the NDC made a lot of noise about job creation for the association of unemployed graduate, we should rather be the ones talking about this because we took the unemployment rate from 12.9% IN 2016 to 8.7% as of 2019”

“So, we need to tell our story in terms of what we have been able to accomplish. We need to let Ghanaians know how we have been able to reduce the hardships, the hardships were there before we came into government in 2017 and we have done so much, in the area of social interventions, our government has been just marvelous. I can list at least 50 policy interventions we have made to reduce the suffering of our people” he said.

BY Daniel Bampoe