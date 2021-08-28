Use Social Media Apps To Propagate Gov’t Works – John Boadu To MPs

General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu has charged Majority caucus in Parliament to make good use of social media applications to propagate works of the government.

According to him, it is the duty of all to work to ensure that Ghanaians will know that the NPP is the party of choice and is confident no political party can match them in 2024 considering the successes chalked.

Speaking at the Workshop organized by the Majority in Parliament for the MPs and Ministers of States at Kwahu – Nkwatia in the Eastern Region, he noted in the quest to let Ghanaians know the good work done by the government the Members of Parliament should be vibrant on social media.

He expressed optimism of having a Majority in Parliament in the 2024 general elections if they can make a meaningful impact on social media.

He noted that the success chalked by the government can be well known by Ghanaians if the MPs can use their handles to propagate works done.

Deputy Majority Leader and MP for Effuttu Alex Affenyo Markin entreated his colleagues to work extremely hard to break the eight-year electoral jinx that has characterized Ghana’s electoral system since 1992.

BY Daniel Bampoe