The total number of deaths related to Covid-19 has reached 1001.

This was contained to the latest management update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The Service recorded 599 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 pushing the active case count to 6,905.

Total clinical recoveries from the infection stand at 109,134 with 117,040 total confirmed Covid-19 cases.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri