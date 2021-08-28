“We Have Done A Lot To Reduce The Suffering of Ghanaians” – Bawumia

THE Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says the Akufo-Addo led government has done enough to reduce the suffering of Ghanaians.

A session of Ghanaians in recent times have raised concerns about the economic hardship in the country, however, according to Dr Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party government has done the best with the resources available to reduce the suffering in the country.

Dr Bawumia who was speaking at the ongoing Workshop organized by the Majority Caucus for the MPs and Ministers of State at Kwahu – Nkwatia in the Eastern Region explained that some intervention programs being done by the government which included the reduction of electricity tariffs, students not paying utility bills, abolishing of BECE and Wassce registration fees, and others.

He noted that the Akufo-Addo led government can boast of about 50 social interventions which the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government cannot point out even one during their eight-year term in office. This means they would not be able to deliver.

“When the NDC come up to talk about suffering, you should face them with the fact. The President has done something about the suffering and we are continuing to do something about it” he fired.

He blamed the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic for the delay of the country’s progress but said the NPP government has been able to manage the situation much better than the NDC could have done.

Dr Bawumia expressed optimism about the future and entreated the people to let the public know the good work done by the government.

