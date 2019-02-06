NPP Loyal Ladies Condemn Minority Over ‘Bloody Widow’ Comment

THE LOYAL Ladies, a women’s wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has condemned the Minority National Democratic Congress (NDC) for boycotting the swearing in of Lydia Seyrem Alhassan, wife of the late MP, Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko, who was elected the new Member of Parliament in the just ended Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election.

On February 5, 2019 Minority MPs led by their leader, Haruna Iddrisu boycotted the swearing in of the new MP, wielding placards that described her as a “bloody widow.”

The justification of the Minority was that Ms. Alhassan was elected in a by-election characterized by violence and shooting incident.

But the in statement, described the ‘bloody widow’ comment as reckless.

According to the statement, “NPP Loyal Ladies have noted, with disappointment and extreme evulsion, the recklessness exhibited by the minority in parliament during the swearing-in of Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan as member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency”

It said “their action is believed to be premised on their defeat in the recent by-election held in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.”

The statement added that “we appreciate the humiliation one suffers after a painful electoral defeat. However, that is not basis enough to resort to insults and name-calling.”

It noted that it is very disappointing, to say the least, the tangent on which the NDC is traveling with “Freedom of Speech”.

According to the statement, “we find their unguarded remark and conduct terribly abrasive and a discrimination against women, particularly, widows and their ability to take up high offices.”

It added that “We also find it unfortunate, that legislators who are expected to be “Honourables”, are neck-deep in this enterprise; sinking themselves in a pool of insults and name calling. Such action is bereft of propriety and level-headedness.”

Madam Alhassan, it noted, has carved a niche for herself in Ghana’s political arena and we believe that we speak for many, when we say her hard work and efforts should not be debased by such resentful drive.

The Minority’s attack, according to the statement, was unsolicited, unwarranted and unprovoked. It was bred out of mischief and deemed as a defeatist anguish.

It observed that “we wish to state, categorically, that such remark is disdained and treated with contempt.”

“We humbly appeal to the general public to call out on the minority caucus to eschew such misguided actions and render an unqualified apology to the Honorable Member of Parliament and women in general,” it urged.

Ghanaians have taken to social media to condemn the Minority’s action, describing the MPs that made the comment as insensitive.