Police ‘Expand’ Committee To Investigate Ayawaso By-Election Shooting

The Police Administration says it has expanded a committee to investigate the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election shooting incident.

The investigations, police say, will cover the professional and criminal conduct of those involved in the incident.

A statement signed by Director General of Public Affairs, ACP Mr David Eklu, said personnel from Police Professional Standards Bureau, Police Legal and Prosecution Directorate, Police Operations as well as detectives from the Police Crime Scene Unit and Airport Division have joined the probe.

ACP George Tweneboah, Deputy-Director-General, heads the investigation committee, the statement said.

It added that thorough investigations would be conducted in line with the on-going transformation agenda of the Police Service aimed at ensuring the highest professional standards in the Ghana Police Service.

As part of the investigations process, it said statements were taken from 16 victims of the shooting incident.

–Myjoyonline