NPP Manifesto Is Not Based On What Mahama Says – Mac Manu

National Campaign Manager of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the 2020 Elections, Peter Mac Manu, has stated that the NPP 2020 Manifesto was drafted based on the need to meet the pressing needs of Ghanaians and not what former President John Mahama is promising to do when he is re-elected.

Speaking to the media ahead of the NPP’s 2020 Manifesto launch in Cape Coast on Saturday, August 22, 2020, Mr. Mac Manu said “Our manifesto is not based on what John Mahama is saying.”

He added that “It (manifesto) is based on what the good people of Ghana want and we have interacted with the good people of Ghana through research, through daily interactions to know what they want, their hopes, their aspirations and that’s what we are going to present today.”

He said the NPP knows the abysmal performance that Mahama did during his tenure in power “and we are not going to follow him.”

Rather, he said, NPP respects the good people of Ghana and is going to meet their aspirations and hopes in the areas of health, education, etc.

He stated that the 2020 Manifesto of the ruling party was overwhelmingly endorsed by the National Council of the NPP.

