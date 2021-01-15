NPP MPs in Parliament at 4 am over Minority/Majority showdown

Members of Parliament of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) arrived in Parliament early on Friday, 15 January 2021 to occupy the Majority side ahead of the resumption of the house.

Some of the NPP MPs revealed on social media, that, they arrived as early as 4 am.

Member of Parliament of Kwasimintsim Constituency in the Western Region on his Facebook page @Prince Hamid Armah wrote “ as early as 2 am this morning, I joined my colleagues on the majority side of the eight Parliament of the Fourth Republic to take our rightful seats on the right side of Mr. Speaker”

“ For the love of the party and our country, we left our homes and came to the House eight hours ahead of schedule, we are determined to ensure that the right thing is done, even if it means forsaking the comfort of our beds to catch forty winks on our seats in the House”, he wrote.

As of 8.30 am, there were over 70 NPP MPs in Parliament although proceedings were not expected to begin until 10 am.

Parliament is resuming sitting after the House adjourned sitting on January 7 which was characterized by drama during the election of the new Speaker of Parliament.

The election of Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin as Speaker and deputy speakers was followed by the inauguration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for a second term.

The House is expected to finalize which of the two sides form the Majority and Minority. The NPP side thinks that the Fomena MP’s position will mean that they form a Majority in Parliament But the leader of the NDC caucus in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu disagreed with the NPP side.

Below are some MP’s seen dozing off in parliament.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke