NPP MPs Must Play Major Roles In Selecting MMDCEs – Analyst

Allowing Members of parliament to select, endorse and recommend people for appointment as Municipal, Metropolitan and District chief Executives in consultation with the party is the surest way to sustain unity and promote development in the government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), a political analyst, Adu Koranteng, has noted .

Besides, some elected members of parliament have accepted the fact that in order to deepen unity in the party and promote development in their constituencies, they must be consulted and their views sought in the Selection of District, Municipal and Metropolitan Chief Executives.

Its been an open secrete that every appointed DCE wants to become a member of parliament so they work out all modalities to make the MPs unpopular in a bid to win the hearts of the constituents to oust their MPs during party primaries . some intentionally delay projects in their districts when they are not in good terms with their MP just to lay the blame on them for being inefficient. In the just ended 2020 general elections, many Members of Parliament in the New Patriotic Party lost their seats because of some altercations they had with their MMDCEs.

This could affect the fortunes of the party in 2024 if it is not handled professionally and technically. In a bid to halt the unnecessary tensions and competitions between MPs and MMDCEs, there is a need for the party to allow the Members of parliament to select or recommend persons they are comfortable with to be appointed as MMDCEs. They should be allowed to select their own people for appointment as DCEs . people they can work with, people they are comfortable dealing with, People who will not sabotage their work people who will work with them to promote development and the progress of the party in the districts and the constituencies.

Speaking in an interview, elected members of parliament indicated that when MMDCEs are appointed without consultation with the MPS or without their involvement or approval it does not promote unity in the party since the appointees feel they are not accountable to them .

