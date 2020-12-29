We’re Going To Supreme Court Over Elections Results – NDC

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it will be heading to the Supreme Court to contest the results of the December 7, 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

NDC made this known in a statement dated December 29, 2020.

The statement signed by Johnson Asiedu-Nketiah, General Secretary of the NDC, was issued after the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) met today to consider matters arising out of the general elections this year.

It said the NEC decided that the NDC will contest the results of the rigged elections in the Supreme Court and other appropriate fora.

Below is the statement

By Melvin Tarlue