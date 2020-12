Both the ruling NPP and opposition NDC have secured 273 parliamentary seats.

The Independent candidate for Fomena Constituency, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, got one seat.

The Electoral Commission (EC) confirmed this in a statement released on Monday, December 14, 2020.

According to the statement, NPP has 137 seats while NDC has 136.

By Melvin Tarlue