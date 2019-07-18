NPP Opens Professionals Network In Canada

A group photograph of members of Young Professionals Network (YPN) in Vancouver, Canada

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is leaving no stone unturned in its effort to retain power in the 2020 general elections.

It has, therefore, opened yet another branch of its Young Professionals Network (YPN) in Vancouver, Canada – the first of its kind in the Diaspora.

YPN is made up of a group of young professionals from various fields of endeavours and sympathetic to the cause of the NPP.

At its maiden meeting in Vancouver on Monday, President of YPN Stephen Asiedu expressed joy for the initiative, with the hope that it would further increase the professional base of the NPP as a party.

According to him, the move was also to engender collaborations in order to organise periodic exchange programmes where they can leverage on the individual capacities for the benefit of the party in particular and Ghana in general.

Present at the meeting were the Director of Political Affairs at the Office of the Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Frank Asiedu Bekoe, aka Protozoa, and Dr. Nadia Adongo Musah, Deputy Director of Office of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President.

Mr Bekoe used the occasion to send them a message of congratulations from President Akufo-Addo and Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei Opare reiterating Ghana’s achievement of a stable power supply, single digit inflation and the appointment of Ghana to host the Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat, among others.

He admonished Ghanaians in the Diaspora to consider and actually partner with Young Professionals for business collaborations and knowledge sharing.

On her part, Nadia Adongo Musah used the opportunity to praise President Akufo-Addo for his commitment towards the passage of the bill to enable persons with dual citizenship to hold key government positions.

YNP members expressed joy in this initiative and express their readiness to consolidate the branch.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu