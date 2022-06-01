NPP Orders Appointment Of 7

John Boadu

THE RULING New Patriotic Party (NPP) has directed that the newly elected 10 regional executive officers in all the 15 regions “take immediate steps, in consultation with the National Executive Committee,” to appoint the seven regional officers who are required to be appointed under the party’s constitution.

General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, said in a statement issued yesterday that the directive is in accordance with the Clause 2 of Article 9 of the party’s constitution, which requires that each region “shall have a regional executive committee comprising 17 Executives, 10 of whom are to be elected at a regional annual delegates’ conference.”

Subsection 8 of Article 9 of the NPP constitution states that, “Within 14 days of their election, the officers (elected regional officers) shall, in consultation with the National Executive Committee, appoint the regional officers who are required to be appointed under Clause 2 of this Article.”

According to the statement, the regional officers to be appointed are Regional Financial Secretary, Deputy Regional Organiser, Deputy Regional Youth Organiser, Deputy Regional Nasara Coordinator, Deputy Regional Women Organiser, Regional Communications Officer, and Regional Research & Elections Officer.

The statement said the party was pleased with “the successful conduct of the NPP’s Regional Annual Delegates Conference” and commended the rank and file, particularly candidates for the various regional executive positions and their supporters for the peaceful conduct of the conference across the country.

The NPP stated that with the exception of the Central Region, whose election had been put on hold owing to a court process, the regional annual delegates’ conference came off successfully in all the other 15 regions of the country.

“It is the expectation of the party that the court process would soon be ‘disposed of’ to allow for the conduct of the regional conference within the shortest possible time,” the statement added.

The party expressed gratitude to the Electoral Commission for effective supervision of the elections as well as the media, and security agencies for their roles played in the conduct of the elections.

“The party wishes to take this opportunity to once again congratulate all the candidates who were successful in the regional executive’s elections and wish them the very best in their tenure of office whilst assuring them of the party’s continuous support at all times.

“The party equally commends those who were unsuccessful in the elections for putting themselves up to serve the party, and more importantly, for respecting the rules of engagement, in the interest of the party,” the statement noted.

National Polls

The statement reminded all stakeholders and the public that the NPP’s National Executive Elections would come off between July 14 and 16, 2022.

“In accord with this, and following the successful conduct of the regional annual delegates’ conference, the party would soon issue appropriate rules and regulations for the conduct of the national annual delegates’ conference to elect national executives,” it added.

The statement concluded that it is the expectation of leadership of the NPP that all stakeholders and members would respect and strictly abide by these guidelines in the appointment of the remaining regional officers, and in the conduct of national annual delegates conference, in the supreme interest of the party.

BY Ernest Kofi Adu