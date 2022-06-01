Naked Drivers Demo Today

Some vehicles of the drivers

THE CONCERNED Drivers Association of Ghana has thrown a reminder to members of the general public that its intended naked demonstration over the fuel price hikes in the country has been scheduled for today, Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

In a release issued yesterday signed by Akwadaa Nyame, its Ashanti Regional Chairman, the association emphasised, “We are reminding all our members, other drivers’ unions, and the general public that, our naked demonstration scheduled for June 1, 2022, in the Greater Accra Region still stands.

They further said, “Our national executives have already had talks with the Ghana Police and other stakeholders who had given us the green light.

“We are calling on all our association that, buses will be made available at vantage places to transport members to Accra to support our national executives amidst this rampant increment in fuel prices.

“There has been the need for this demonstration because our transport business is collapsing due to rampant increment of fuel, lubricants and spare parts.

“Many drivers have become jobless because they can’t make their daily sales to their car owners, hence the cars have to be retrieved by the owners.

“The economic hardship breeds confusion between us and our clients, especially when there is an increment in fares. We say enough is enough, coming June 1, 2022, we are registering our displeasure with a naked demonstration.”