Queenmothers Key To Energy Transition Plan

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh and the queenmothers

QUEENMOTHERS IN the country have been identified as major stakeholders in the successful implementation of the National Energy Transition Plan.

In this regard, queenmothers from all the 16 regions in the country have been tasked to play key roles so that the National Energy Transition Plan would yield positive results.

The National Energy Transition Plan seeks to change energy system from fossil fuel-based sources to renewable energy sources, thereby protecting the environment.

Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh aka ‘Napo’, who made the call, stated that queenmothers wield a lot of respect, power and control in societies.

Napo has, therefore, stated categorically that the National Energy Transition Plan would be a huge success if queenmothers decide to serve as advocates for the plan.

He made the call during a stakeholders’ engagement on the National Energy Transition Plan with the National Association of Queenmothers in Kumasi on Monday.

The minister noted that various people and bodies in the country, including queenmothers, have been urged to offer suggestions to make the transition plan work.

“The information gathered in addition to the expert inputs of members of the committee and the modelling have produced preliminary findings that will feed into the plan.

“It is thus imperative to engage distinguished queenmothers to gain your support as well as your frank opinions on the findings of the committee for the finalisation of the National Plan.

“Nana President, valuable inputs from yourself and queenmothers gathered here today, I believe will go a long way to enrich the work of the committee to produce the best plan which will be in the interest of our country,” he stated.

The queenmothers also offered concrete suggestions and ideas to be included in the National Energy Transition Plan in order to make it successful.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi