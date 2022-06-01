Fidelity Ghana Adjudged Best In West Africa

Officials of Fidelity Ghana with the award

FIDELITY BANK, Ghana’s largest privately-owned indigenous bank, has been named the Best Regional Bank- West Africa at the prestigious African Banker Awards ceremony held recently during the just-ended AfDB meeting in Accra.

The African Banker Awards is the biggest annual recognition event for banks in Africa. It is designed to recognise and reward institutions and individuals shaping the growth of Africa’s banking and finance sector.

This year, Fidelity Bank emerged as the best bank in the West African sub region by dint of the impressive market-leading strides it has made in inclusive banking. The bank has over the years perfected a variety of innovative product offerings that have succeeded in absorbing hitherto marginalized customers from the unbanked and under-banked segments into the formal banking sector. With the aid of digital technology, and the inception of its multiple award-winning agency banking model, Fidelity Bank has brought convenient banking to the doorsteps of Ghanaians from all walks of life. These strong credentials coupled with robust financials, top-notch customer experience, firm corporate governance systems, and best-in-class security measures accounted for the bank’s emergence as the Best Regional Bank in West Africa.

Commenting on the awards, Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Julian Opuni stated: “I would like to express my gratitude to the African Banker Awards for honouring the bank with this prestigious award. I believe it is a testament to our unflinching commitment to the provision of excellent banking services for our customers. It is particularly remarkable that this recognition comes at a time when we are celebrating the 15th Anniversary of Fidelity Bank. This award tells us that we are indeed on the right path, and encourages us to do more.”

He said in a period of 15years, Fidelity Bank has grown to become one of the most respected and revered continental banking brands adding the bank’s outstanding leadership in the banking space has been demonstrated by its innovative programmes such as the Fidelity Young Entrepreneurs Fund and its partnership with the Netherlands Enterprise Agency to introduce the Orange Corners Innovation Fund; all of which provide capacity building and funding to youth-led businesses.

A business desk report