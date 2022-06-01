Imperial General MD Honoured

Robert Wugah

ROBERT WUGAH, Managing Director of Imperial General Assurance, has been inducted into the membership of the West African Nobles Forum.

This was at the recently held 34th Annual Congress of the forum at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Accra.

The West Africa Nobles Forum is a group of eminent West Africans, who identify deserving business leaders in the sub-region each year and present them with awards.

Mr. Wugah received the awardfor upholding the virtues of integrity, honesty and accountability.

Explaining the rationale for the awards, President of the Governing Council intimated that nominations are guided by the criteria of corporate governance, integrity and exemplary leadership qualities displayed by these business leaders.

Mr. Wugah is noted for his strategic and human centered leadership abilities that promote team work and commitment to set targets.

As an insurance professional, Mr. Wugah has over twenty years’ hands-on experience in Strategy, General Management, Insurance Underwriting, Reinsurance and Claims. He is known for his openness of thought, integrity and demand for accountability with high appetite for corporate governance adherence.

As Managing Director, Mr. Wugah has led the team at Imperial General Assurance on their rise in the insurance industry over the last two years. Key milestones under his leadership include a turnaround in growth and the profitability of the company with a subsequent increase in the market share of the company.

He has also led the critical restructuring of the company which has injected fresh energy into the activities of the company.

Imperial General Assurance is a fully re-capitalized non-life Company in line with the new minimum capital requirement by the National Insurance Commission of Ghana.

A wholly-owned Ghanaian insurance company, Imperial General Assurance is poised to handle all kinds of general insurance business with the attainment of the new minimum requirement by the regulator.

