NPP Outdoors Manifesto, August 18, In Takoradi

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced that it will launch its 2024 Manifesto on Sunday, August 18, 2024, in Takoradi, Western Region.

To ensure a successful event, the party has constituted an 11-member committee to oversee the planning and execution of the launch.

The committee, chaired by Oboshie Sai-Coffie, with Ms Abena Asante serving as secretary, comprises experienced members, including Henry Nana Boakye, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Fati Abubakar, Dr Antoinette Tsibo-Darko, Kate Gyamfuah, Ndede Siah, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Anthony Abayifa Karbo, and Alhaji Haruna Mohammed.

According to a statement issued by the General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, on Monday, August 5, the party expressed confidence in the committee’s ability to deliver on its mandate.

“The Party congratulates the committee and expresses confidence in its ability to deliver on its mandate in the supreme interest of the New Patriotic Party,” the statement noted.

The launch of the 2024 Manifesto is a significant event for the NPP, outlining its vision and policies for the upcoming general elections as espoused by the party flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

With the committee in place, the party is poised to present a comprehensive and compelling manifesto that will resonate with the electorate.

The event is expected to attract high-profile attendees, including party leaders, government officials, and supporters.

The NPP is confident that the launch will be a success, thanks to the expertise and dedication of the committee members.

