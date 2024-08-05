Mahama Slams Akufo-Addo Over Fake Agyapadie Document

Former President John Dramani Mahama, who is the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has made a scathing accusation against President Akufo-Addo, claiming that he is afraid to hand over power due to fears of being held accountable for alleged state capture.

Mahama’s comments came in the wake of the release of the “Agyapadie” document, which purportedly outlines a detailed plan by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to take over state assets.

President Akufo-Addo has vehemently denied any connection to the document, dismissing it as a fabrication intended to damage his political reputation.

But Mr Mahama speaking to traditional leaders at the Bawku Naba Palace in the Upper East Region during his campaign tour, lamented that Akufo-Addo’s reluctance to transfer power stems from his fear of being held accountable for his stewardship.

He cited Akufo-Addo’s past statement that he could not pass the baton to someone he had removed from office as evidence of this fear.

Mahama asserted that those who have misappropriated Ghana’s wealth and abused their positions will face accountability under his administration.

He also warned that any NDC official who engages in similar misconduct will be subjected to the same treatment.

Mahama stated, “They must be held accountable. That’s why Nana Addo says he’ll not hand over to John Dramani Mahama because he knows when I come, I’ll hold him and his family and his government accountable for what they have done.”

He continued, “And so, they want their Vice President to take over from them so that he can come and cover their back. It’s not going to happen, NDC is going to win the election.”

Mahama emphasized that accountability will be a hallmark of his administration, stating, “Those who have made the people of Ghana suffer by misappropriating the wealth of the people by abusing their office will be held accountable for what they have done.”

He added, “But I’m always quick to add that when we come into government and we appoint people into office under our government, the same measure that we met to the outgone NPP administration is the same measure we shall deal with our people if they do the same thing the NPP has done.”

