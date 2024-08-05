Dr Samuel Annor Joins Bawumia Campaign Trail

In a significant political move, Dr Samuel Annor, the former Eastern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and a close ally of Alan Kyerematen, a former Presidential hopeful, over the weekend joined the Eastern Regional campaign tour of the party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The development occurred as Dr Bawumia embarked on a three-day tour of the Eastern Region on Friday. Dr Bawumia, for the past three days, has visited the Upper Manya Krobo, Akropong, Aburi, Lower Manya Krobo, Asuogyaman, and Yilo Krobo constituencies, respectively, in the company of Dr Annor.

Dr Annor’s decision to support Dr Bawumia’s campaign is seen as a strategic move, given his influence and experience in the region.

As a former regional chairman, Dr Annor brings valuable insights and connections to the campaign team.

The move is also notable, as Dr Annor was previously associated with Alan Kyerematen, a fellow NPP stalwart.

However, by joining Dr Bawumia’s campaign, Dr Annor has signalled his commitment to supporting the party’s flagbearer in the upcoming elections.

Dr Bawumia on Sunday ended the second phase of his three-day tour of the Region as part of his efforts to connect with residents and party faithful ahead of the elections. With Dr Annor’s support, the campaign is expected to gain momentum in the region.

Dr Annor, and the former MP for Ayensuano, also an ally of Alan Kyeremanten, Samuel Ayeh Paye, on Sunday took the campaign platform at Somanya, where he urged the residents to vote for Dr Bawumia on 7th December to win the general elections and transform Ghana.

Bawumia on his campaign tour in the region, has engaged the chiefs in the various constituencies visited, stakeholders, youth and residents to sell his campaign message.

Interestingly, the chiefs visited have taken over his campaign, as they are preaching the message of Dr Bawumia’s Digitalisation agenda to their residents, by urging them to vote for the NPP on 7th December, as well as endorsing the Presidential bid of Dr Bawumia.

BY Daniel Bampoe