Sammi Awuku Targets 70% Votes In Akropong Constituency

Sammi Awuku

The 2024 Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Akropong Constituency in the Eastern Region, Sammi Awuku, has set an ambitious target of securing 70% of the total votes in the upcoming parliamentary elections on December 7.

Addressing the party faithful after the Ofie Mega Walk at Mampong Conoration Park, Mr Awuku expressed confidence in the NPP’s strategic planning, which he believes will outmanoeuvre the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He reflected on the party’s 55% win in the 2020 general elections under MP, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Adjei and emphasized the need to build on that success.

Mr. Awuku drew inspiration from Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s energy and dedication, urging the youth to prioritize their future and prepare for the challenges ahead.

The Director General of the National Lottery Authority noted that “Today, with the launch of our campaign by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the Akuapem North constituency, we reflect on our 55% parliamentary votes in 2020. As we gear up for the 2024 elections, our focus is on securing 70% of the votes through strategic planning.”

“The NPP’s victory will be driven by our solid strategy, which the NDC will not understand. Dr. Bawumia’s energy and dedication inspire us all. I implore the youth to prioritize their future above any other thing.”

He emphasised that the NPP will not be intimidated by the NDC, charging the youth wing to be ready for the challenge ahead.

“In Salam Mustapha’s Youth Wing, we have a well-oiled, resourced and competent youth machinery to produce victory in 2024. But this election, the youth wing of the NPP must be psychologically prepared and strategically positioned to ensure victory is achieved, but I want to tell the NDC we will not be intimidated.”

“This election will be conducted fairly. If they lose, they will, as usual, take it to court. Having experienced contempt proceedings previously, I am well-versed in court matters. Therefore, no one can dispute the results. I want to assure you a vote for Dr Bawumia is a vote for your future.”

He assured the party faithful that the NPP would not be intimidated by the NDC and emphasized the importance of a fair election process.

BY Daniel Bampoe