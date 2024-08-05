Lil Win Mad Over Death’s Claim

Season Actor and comedian Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has spoken out about the emotional distress he has faced following a tragic accident in May that resulted in the death of a 3-year-old boy.

This follows the accident which led to a hate campaign against him on social media, with many allegedly spreading negative news and labeling him as “proud” and “disrespectful”.

Speaking at the Great Minds International School’s speech and prize-giving day in Ahenkro, Ashanti Region, Lil Win expressed his sorrow and frustration, stating that he has never intentionally wronged anyone and would never cause an accident that could endanger his own life.

He questioned why people would target him with hate, speculating that it might be due to his success, including the school he built, the house he lives in, or the car he drives.

Despite the challenges, Lil Win remains committed to his philanthropic efforts, including his school, which has seen an overflow of students, leading him to build another school to accommodate more students.

He hopes that his good deeds will be rewarded and that his school will have a positive impact on society.

Lil Win is currently standing trial at the Asokore Mampong District Court, charged with dangerous driving and negligently causing harm.

His legal team is waiting for the Attorney General’s advice and they are hopeful for a resolution that considers the tragic loss and the implications for all parties involved.

The team acknohaddged that the accident has affected Lil Win professionally and personally and expressed sympathy for the family of the deceased boy.

The lead counsel, Margaret Mary Agyei Twum, revealed that the negative comments and media hype have compromised the success of Lil Win’s movie, “A Country Called Ghana”, and have affected him deeply.

The case has been adjourned to August 22, pending the Attorney General’s advice.

BY Daniel Bampoe