Ghana Hosts Gulf Of Guinea Heads Of State In Accra

The Government of Ghana will host the 6th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the Gulf of Guinea Commission on 6h August 2024 in Accra, Ghana.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration noted that the Summit will be preceded by the Meetings of the Council of Ministers and the Committee of Experts on 4th August 2024, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The 6th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the Gulf of Guinea Commission will be held under the theme “Building a Secure and Prosperous Gulf of Guinea Region for Sustainable Development”.

The Summit will assess the work of the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GGC) and propose measures for enhancing its overarching objective of cooperation among the States of the Gulf of Guinea region and the transformation of the sub-region into a zone of peace, security and sustainable development.

“The GGC constitutes a framework of consultation among the countries of the Gulf of Guinea for cooperation and development, as well as for the prevention, management and resolution of conflicts that may arise from the delimitation of borders and, the economy and commercial exploitation of natural resources within the territorial boundaries, particularly in the overlapping Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs) of the States,” the statement said.

It added that the Gulf of Guinea Commission was established by a Treaty which was signed in Libreville, Gabon, on 3 July 2001.

“The Member States of the Commission are the Republic of Angola, Republic of Congo, Gabonese Republic, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Democratic Republic of São Tome and Principe, Democratic Republic of Congo, Republic of Cameroon, Republic of Equatorial Guinea and the Republic of Ghana” the statement underscored.

-BY Daniel Bampoe