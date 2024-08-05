Transformer Thief Electrocuted At Suhyen, Koforidua

Tragedy struck in the early hours of Sunday in Suhyen, a community in the New Juaben North Municipality of the Eastern Region, when an unidentified man believed to be in his early 30s was electrocuted while attempting to steal a transformer belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The residents woke up to the shocking sight of the lifeless body of the man lying next to the ECG transformer, with no visible signs of physical assault or trauma.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, and it is believed to be the latest in a series of attacks on ECG installations in the Region.

The frequent attacks on ECG installations have severely impacted the company’s operations, causing disruptions to the power supply and affecting the livelihoods of residents and businesses in the region.

Upon receiving news of the incident, personnel from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) rushed to the scene, accompanied by officers from the Koforidua Effiduase Police Divisional command.

The team has since commenced investigations to determine the exact cause of death and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Daniel Kankam Twumasi, the New Juaben North Municipal Deputy Director of NADMO, who confirmed the incident, explained that the body of the unidentified man had been deposited at the Effiduase St. Joseph Hospital morgue for further examination and identification.

-BY Daniel Bampoe