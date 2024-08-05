Napo Storms London To Mark Akwasidae With Otumfuo

The 2024 Vice Presidential Candidate of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Matthew Opoku Prempreh, over the weekend, led a delegation from the party to the Akwasidae festival in the United Kingdom.

The event marked the grand finale of the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The ceremony was a momentous occasion, celebrating the remarkable legacy and contributions of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II over the past quarter-century.

Dr Prempeh, who was accompanied by the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, the General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong and the National Organiser of NPP, Henry Nana Boakye, among others presence at the event underscored the NPP’s deep respect and recognition of traditional leadership and cultural heritage.

The Akwasidae festival, held in honour of the Asantehene, is a revered event among the Asante people, symbolizing the unity and strength of the Asante Kingdom.

The 25th-anniversary celebrations attracted dignitaries and attendees from various parts of the world, highlighting the global influence and esteem of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Dr Prempeh paid homage to the Asantehene, participating in the vibrant and colourful festivities that showcased the rich cultural traditions of the Asante people.

The event featured traditional drumming, dancing, and music, as well as a display of the Asante Kingdom’s rich cultural heritage.

The NPP delegation’s participation in the Akwasidae festival also provided an opportunity for the party to engage with the Ghanaian diaspora in the UK, reinforcing the party’s commitment to maintaining strong ties with people of Ghanaian descent living abroad.

Dr. Prempeh’s attendance at the event demonstrated the NPP’s recognition of the importance of cultural heritage and traditional leadership in the development, its commitment to promoting Ghana’s rich cultural diversity, and its dedication to building strong relationships with traditional leaders and the diaspora community.

