Mahama Running Mate Runs Away From Winneba Market

The 2024 running mate of the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang was met with an embarrassing situation on Friday, August 2, 2024, when she visited the Winneba Market in the Effutu Municipal Assemblyl of the Central Region when tried to canvass for votes for the NDC.

The John Dramani Mahama Running mate, since last week, has been embarking on a campaign tour in the region, as reports suggest that she was receiving a poor reception and making hilarious statements in the areas that she visited.

The market women, who had gathered to listen to her campaign message, allegedly abandoned her as soon as they spotted Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, the Member of Parliament for the area.

The Majority Leader, Afenyo-Markin, who was scheduled to tour the Winneba market, received a warm reception from the women, including die-hard NDC supporters who were wearing their party’s colours.

The market erupted in cheers and chants, with the women shouting “Show Boy! Alex Show Boy! Do the Do! Do the Do!” and other popular accolades.

The scene was a stark contrast to the reception received by Professor Opoku Agyemang, who was left standing alone as the market women flocked to the Majority Leader, Afenyo-Markin.

The NDC team, realizing the situation was becoming increasingly embarrassing, decided to cut their losses and leave the market.

A member of Afenyo-Markin’s campaign team described the incident as a “chilling signal” to the NDC that Effutu is a no-go area for the party.

The team member attributed Afenyo-Markin’s popularity to his regular visits to the market women, who have come to appreciate his dedication to their welfare.

The incident has raised questions about the NDC’s chances in the Effutu constituency, where Afenyo-Markin appears to have a strong grip on the electorate.

As the campaign season heats up, the NDC will need to regroup and reassess their strategy if they hope to make inroads in the area, as they are receiving a poor reception across the country in general.

For instance, at Kasoa Market, she was greeted by mostly children under 18, instead of the adults when she mounted a podium to address a forum.

