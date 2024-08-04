It’s Possible- Aburihene Endorses Bawumia

Otubuor Gyan Kwasi II, Chief of Aburi, who is the Adontenhene of the Okuapeman Traditional Council in the Eastern Region has appealed to Ghanaians to vote massively for the 2024 Presidential Candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on 7th December.

Declaring his stance, the Chief of Aburi explained that Dr Bawumia had done a lot for the country through the digitalization agenda hence, deserving to lead the country by quickly adding, “It’s possible”.

The Aburihene declared Dr Bawumia’s slogan, “It’s Possible: and pledged their support to help him realize his vision for Ghana.

The spirit of unity and endorsement for Dr Bawumia’s leadership was evident as traditional leaders voiced their appreciation for his dedication to national progress.

The Aburi Chief noted that the NPP government has done a lot in terms of developmental projects for Aburi and Okuapeman in general, adding that the people of Okuapeman should not hesitate to vote for the NPP Presidential Candidate.

The Chief of Aburi made this declaration when Dr Bawumia paid a courtesy call on him in Aburi on Saturday, as part of his regional tour, to canvass for votes from the residents.

The Aburihene commended Dr Bawumia on the introduction of the digitalization agenda, among others, by saying he believes that he deserves continuity.

However, the Chief noted that he will be the first person to storm the Jubilee House on 7th January 2025 to congratulate him, after presenting a beautiful “Kente” to Dr Bawumia, and also poured libation to wish him all the best on his campaign trail.

Dr Bawumia reacting to the Aburihene’s endorsement, expressed his genuine gratitude to him.

“I am happy at your reception and endorsement and I am honestly grateful for your love and acceptance”, he said.

Addressing the chiefs of Aburi, Dr Bawumia mentioned that if he wins the 2024 elections, his government will amend the Chieftaincy Act to restore some powers to traditional leaders.

Dr Bawumia explained that traditional rulers seem to be marginalized in the governance system, and restoring some powers to them, especially regarding local judicial matters, will not only bring more respect to the Chieftaincy institution but also reduce the backlog of local disputes in the law courts.

Furthermore, Dr. Bawumia stated that his government will establish a fund for the development of the chieftaincy institution.

Dr Bawumia assured farmers that he would seek partnerships with countries like Brazil and China to adopt best practices and advanced technologies to significantly boost crop productivity.

“Agriculture is going to be my number one priority. We will make sure that we have all the different pillars in place for farmers,” he emphasised.

Dr Bawumia also pledged to establish District Agricultural Mechanisation centres across farming districts, aimed at providing affordable equipment to enhance production.

He expressed a desire to learn from nations with higher productivity in crops such as maize and rice.

Dr. Bawumia explained to the Chiefs that his main contender, John Dramani Mahama is ‘’Empty’’ and lacks ideas to govern the country when given the power.

According to him, John Mahama can only serve as president for four years if elected, which he says is not enough to make any meaningful difference in the country’s developmental drive.

However, he pleaded with the people to vote for him if they were satisfied with the work of the ruling NPP government so that he could do more to transform the country.

-BY Daniel Bampoe