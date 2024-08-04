Armed Your Communicators With Strategy To Sell Your Message- Akwamuhene Advises NPP

The Paramount Chief of the Akwamu Traditional Area, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, has offered sage advice to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the upcoming 7th December general elections.

Odeneho Kwafo Akoto, in his wisdom, noted that the ruling Party had done a lot of developmental projects and initiated policies that the majority of Ghanaians have benefited from, hence urging the NPP to strengthen its communication strategy to ensure that its vision and policies resonate with the electorate.

During a courtesy call by the 2024 Presidential Candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, at his palace in Akwamufie on in the Asuogyaman Constituency of the Eastern Region on Sunday, the Akwamuhene emphasized the importance of effective communication in selling the party’s campaign message to the public.

He stressed that clear and concise messaging is crucial in convincing voters of the party’s commitment to their welfare and development.

Odeneho Kwafo Akoto counsel comes at a time political parties are gearing up for the December 7 elections. With the electorate eager for meaningful engagement and tangible solutions to their challenges, effective communication has become a vital tool in winning hearts and minds.

Dr Bawumia, accompanied by his entourage, sought the chief’s blessings and endorsement ahead of the polls.

Odeneho Kwafo Akoto, in his response, encouraged the NPP to prioritize inclusivity, transparency, and accountability in their campaign narrative.

“The NPP can refine its communication approach, ensuring that its message is not only heard but also understood and embraced by the voting public” the Akwamuhene noted.

Odeneho Kwafo Akoto, stated that Dr Bawumia’s willingness to listen and engage with traditional leaders and the community demonstrated his commitment to inclusivity and grassroots participation.

However, he commended Dr Bawumia for his digitalization agenda initiative and his down-to-earth approach, and sought the ancestor’s blessings to guard him as he embarks on the campaign tour and also wished him well.

Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III’s endorsement of Dr Bawumia’s humility is seen as a significant boost to his campaign, as it highlights his ability to connect with people from all walks of life.

As the electoral landscape continues to evolve, the importance of strategic communication in political discourse cannot be overstated.

The Vice-President, also the Presidential Candidate of NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, earlier before the Chief’s counsel, mentioned that if he wins the 2024 elections, his government will amend the Chieftaincy Act to restore some powers to traditional leaders.

Dr Bawumia, told the chiefs that he would reconstruct the Akwamu road linking the Adomi Bridge when he got the nod to become the President of Ghana.

The Vice President explained that traditional rulers seem to be marginalized in the governance system, and restoring some powers to them, especially regarding local judicial matters, will not only bring more respect to the Chieftaincy institution but also reduce the backlog of local disputes in the law courts.

Furthermore, Dr. Bawumia stated that his government will establish a fund for the development of the chieftaincy institution.

He explained to the Chiefs that “John Mahama can only serve as president for four years if elected, which he says is not enough to make any meaningful difference in the country’s developmental drive.

However, he pleaded with the chiefs to vote for him if they were satisfied with the work of the ruling NPP government so he could do more to transform the country.

He used the occasion to introduce the Parliamentary candidate for Asuogyaman Constituency, Pius Enam Hadidze, as he pleaded to the chiefs to vote for him as well on 7th December and work together to transform Akwamuman.

-BY Daniel Bampoe