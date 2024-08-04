Mahama Promises New Region For Kusasis

John Mahama

Former President John Mahama has responded to a passionate appeal by the Paramount Chief of the Bawku Traditional Area, Zug-Raan, Asigri Abugrago Azorka for the creation of a new region out of the present Upper East Region.

According to him, “I will consider the creation of a region for the Kusasis out of Mamprugu State. I don’t have the figures, but you have more numbers than the Mamprusis in the North East Region”.

He added, “The other consideration is economic visibility. Bawku is a major trading and commercial centre than North East”.

This follows a courtesy call on the Bawku Naba Palace, on his campaign tour to the Upper East, where Mr Mahama said a new region for the Kusaug area has the potential to address the protracted chieftaincy conflict that has deprived the people of Kusaug of much-needed development over many decades.

The former President, who is desperate for power, claimed his decision to create the new region was because he observed that compared to the north east, which was carved out of the northern region, the Bawku area is bigger in population and land size.

“These are constitutional issues. I hope and pray that the Commission of Enquiry will do a good job facilitating the process. I strongly believe it will also address the security issues here,” he emphasised.

The Bawku Naba, on behalf of his chiefs, queen mothers and people, also asked the NDC leader to prioritise the construction of a government hospital in Bawku to serve as a referral hospital for health centres in the area and convert the Savanna Agricultural Research Centre into a University of Agricultural Research.

-BY Daniel Bampoe