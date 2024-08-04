Author Ralph To Train, Publish 200 Writers And Public Speakers

A golden opportunity has presented itself to aspiring acomplished book writers and public speakers.

The prospective writers have the chance to sign on to a 12-week Training Program by Author Ralph and the AURA WRITERS LEAGUE.

The program begun on August 1, and expected to end October 31, 2024.

Trainees at the end of this program will be rewarded with a Certificate of Participation, guidance in writing, editing, designing, and fully-funded printing of copies of your first book for launch; guidance in organizing a successful book launch, 60% of proceeds from book launch, 100% ownership of book manuscript after launch, and opportunities to travel internationally with Author Ralph.

Trainees are allowed installment payments of Training Fees after registration. Registration originally scheduled to close on 31st July has been extended to 31st August for a second batch ending their 12-week sessions in November.

In the book writing, public speaking and mentorship spaces in Ghana, one of the leading names is Raphaelle Antwi, affectionately called Author Ralph.

Author Ralph is an accomplished author with nearly 20 years of experience and publisher of 63 books including Securing Tomorrow Today, No More Delays, Peep, Freedom of the Bride, 12 Senses Every Woman Must Know, Hey Stress, Let’s Break Up, and Success Capsules.

He is a Conference Speaker and Mentor who has inspired several audiences in the Bahamas, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Netherlands, South Africa, USA, and so on.