NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Incumbents Face Challenges As New Faces Emerge

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has officially commenced its parliamentary primaries, where sitting MPs in various constituencies across the country will face challenges from new entrants as they vie for the party’s ticket for the upcoming December elections.

In the buildup to the primaries, the vetting processes were marred with a series of injunctions that caused delays and created uncertainty.

However, the party managed to elect its parliamentary candidates in orphan constituencies in 2023.

While some sitting MPs have been acclaimed in their respective constituencies, going unopposed, others have decided not to seek re-election, citing various reasons.

The decision of these influential MPs has drawn mixed reactions from political activists and stakeholders, with concerns raised about the potential negative impact on parliamentary activities.

The primaries have attracted a slew of new faces, who are hoping to secure the party’s nomination to represent the constituencies in which they reside.

These aspiring candidates are eager to make their mark and contribute to the party’s success in the 2024 general elections.

Addressing journalists, the party’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong issued a stern warning against any violations of party rules by party members, machomen (well-built individuals), or delegates. The NPP aims to ensure a fair and transparent process, free from any untoward actions that could undermine the credibility of the primaries.

Today’s primaries will witness the outcome of intense competition, with the possibility of incumbent MPs losing their positions and new faces rising to become the party’s parliamentary candidates.

These candidates will go on to face rivals from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), as well as candidates from other political parties and independent candidates, in the upcoming general elections.

The NPP parliamentary primaries signify an important phase in the party’s preparations for the upcoming December polls.

As candidates compete for their party’s nominations, the outcome of these primaries will shape the political landscape and set the stage for the exciting contests that lie ahead.

