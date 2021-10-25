NPP Pays Tribute To Bawumia Late Mother

The New Patriotic Party has paid a glowing tribute to the late Hajia Mariama Bawumia, mother of the Vice President, Dr. Mahanudu Bawumia by describing her as a motherly figure and a great source of inspiration and wise counsel to the Party, particularly in the five regions of the North.

The party in a statement issued and signed by the General Secretary, John Boadu noted that the NPP cannot be more grateful to Hajia Mariama for her contribution to the party’s fortunes over the decades.

According to the party, the late Hajia Mariama’s motherly support and guidance to her children and members of the party will always be appreciated.

The statement added that “Her passing is a great loss to the NPP. The Party once again extends its deep sympathies to His Excellency the Vice President and the bereaved family as well as the good people of Walewale for this great loss”.

Mr. Boadu noted that the son of Hajia Mariama (Alhaji Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia) has not only been a blessing to the NPP and the good people of the north but has also been a monumental blessing to Ghana at large.

“His focus on using digital technology to transform lives has been the game-changer for our country. It is gratifying to observe that the son of Hajia Mariama is today the man leading the digitization of the Ghanaian economy to make life easy, enhance revenue generation, and save the taxpayer millions of Ghana cedis, which would have otherwise been lost through corruption and wastage,” the party stated.

John Boadu also noted that the Holy Quran provides in Chapter 3 Verse 185 that, “Every soul shall taste death. And only on the Day of Resurrection shall you be paid your wages in full. And whoever is removed away from the Fire and admitted to Paradise, he is indeed successful. The life of this world is only the enjoyment of deception”. Really and truly, to Allah we all belong, and truly, to Allah, we shall all return”.

“This notwithstanding, it is true that when death strikes, it leaves in its trail, great pain and grief particularly when it strikes our dear ones whom we adore so much because of what they mean to us and their great impact on humanity”

“Undoubtedly, one of such dear ones whom death has taken away from the NPP and Ghana at large is Hajia Mariama Bawumia; the woman whom we have gathered here today to mourn”.

Indeed, Hajia Mariama was not in frontline party politics and campaign activities, and so, people can think that she wasn’t a politician. But the fact of the matter is that Hajia Mariama was an active member of the Party. Her association with our political tradition dates back to the days of the founding of our antecedent political party, the Northern People’s Party, which her husband, Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia, is strongly associated with.

Undoubtedly, Hajia Mariama’s greatest contribution to the New Patriotic Party is the golden gift of her son, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who, today, is the Vice President of the Republic, having significantly led the Party to clinch two successive electoral victories as the Party’s Vice Presidential Candidate in the general elections of 2016 and 2020.

The NPP success story cannot be told without significant reference to the illustrious works and contributions of Dr. Bawumia, the son of Hajia Mariama. He is one of the greatest, if not the greatest addition to the electoral fortunes of the NPP in the past decade or two. Not only that, but H.E Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has also proven to be one of the all-time greatest politicians from the northern part of the country.

The party however prayed for her, also asked the Almighty Allah (Subhaana hu wa ta ala) to bless and have mercy on her soul, amplify her good deeds, forgive her sins and grant her Jannatul-Firdaws.

By Daniel Bampoe