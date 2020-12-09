NPP Presents Kufuor Birthday ‘Gift’

John Agyekum Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor got a birthday ‘present’ yesterday with the splendid performance of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the just ended polls.

He celebrated his 82nd birthday yesterday and is currently savouring President Akufo-Addo’s performance at the polls.

The former President said yesterday that he had to stay all night to monitor the results trickling in following what had been described as the most peaceful general elections held since Ghana returned to constitutional rule under the Fourth Republic in 1992.

He said on Accra-based Asaase Radio yesterday on his birthday that “I’ve been up throughout the night following the results and listening to the results from all over the country.”

The former President described the race to the Jubilee House as “a very tight race.”

He said he would have wished the NPP stretched its lead in the parliamentary elections, adding “but I believe that marginally we are taking the House.

“Thank God, I believe that my party has won the Presidency. Parliament, I quite expected the party to have performed far better than it has so far.”

Whether he is disappointed in the results so far, President Kufuor said “… but I thought we would do far better than that…the country appreciated the party, otherwise our President wouldn’t have performed as well as he did.”

He noted that the results that have come in so far are an indication of how discerning the Ghanaian electorate has become.

“But this shows that people are very discerning these days – policies affect people individually and on merit, so they (electorates) distinguish between the President and the MPs,” former President Kufuor said.

