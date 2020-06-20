NPP Primaries: Heavy Security In Yendi

There is heavy security presence at the collation centre for the ongoing NPP parliamentary primaries in the yendi constituency.

As at the time of filing this report, voting had ended in the various polling station in the yendi constituency and results are set to be declared.

A total number of 608 delegates have cast their vote in 31 election centres.

A visit to the various voting centres by DGN Online revealed that the Electoral Commission has provided Veronica buckets , nose masks and hand sanitizers adhering to the health protocols.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) cleared three aspirants namely Umar Farouk Aliu Mahama, Baba Osman Daney and Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah to contest the yendi constituency parliamentary primaries slated today.

All the aspirants are optimistic that at ge end of the day they will come out victories and lead the party in the December 7 general elections.

FROM Eric Kombat, Yendi