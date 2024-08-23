NPP Ready For IEA Debates, As NDC Runs Away

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has confirmed its participation in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary debates being organized by the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), marking a significant shift from its previous stance.

In 2016 and 2020, the NPP declined to participate in similar debates, but General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong has now expressed the party’s eagerness to engage in the debates.

This change of heart comes as the IEA announces the formation of a nine-member Presidential Debate Committee, chaired by Justice Sophia Akuffo.

The committee aims to facilitate issue-based, people-centered discussions ahead of the 2024 general elections.

However, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed reservations about participating in the debates, citing dissatisfaction with the IEA’s approach.

The Mahama 2024 campaign team criticized the IEA for not consulting the NDC before announcing the debates, describing the move as unacceptable.

The main opposition party accused the IEA of allegedly being in bed with the governing party.

Despite the NDC’s concerns, the IEA remains committed to moving forward with the debates, even if the NDC decides not to participate.

This development raises questions about the NDC’s willingness to engage in public debates and defend its policies.

The IEA debates have a history of providing a platform for political parties to communicate their visions and policies to the electorate.

In 2000, the debates played a crucial role in shaping the electoral discourse, with then-candidates John Agyekum Kufuor and John Evans Atta Mills engaging in a lively discussion on governance and development issues.

As Ghana approaches the 2024 general elections, the IEA debates are expected to play a significant role in shaping the electoral voters’ opinion.

BY Daniel Bampoe