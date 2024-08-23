Bawumia Has Not Been Investigated For Corruption- Napo Shades Mahama

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, running mate to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, emphasized the Vice President’s incorruptible nature.

“I repeat that our leader, Dr. Bawumia is not corrupt. Since he joined politics, there has never been any attempt to investigate his works, and he will never be corrupt. He is truthful and will speak to Ghanaians in truth,” Dr. Prempeh stated.

This assertion comes amidst a backdrop of corruption scandals surrounding the opposition National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama.

Mahama was allegedly investigated when he was a vice president by the late President John Evans Atta Mills over some corruption deals that the late president could not gloss over.

Some of the included the acquisition of Brazilian Embrae planes for the Ghana Armed Forces which was later botched because of the alleged deal.

Former President John Mahama’s presidency was also marred by allegations of corruption, including the Ford Expedition gif he took from Burkinabe contractor he awarded a contract to and the Smartty’s bus branding scandal.

Dr. Prempeh speaking during a campaign tour in Ahafo Ano South East, drew a stark contrast between Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and John Mahama, highlighting the latter’s questionable integrity.

“We need a president who will be truthful, not one who receives vehicles before awarding contracts to construct roads. We don’t want a president who will sit on the radio in America and ask if ‘you’re referring to me as President or John Mahama’ when he was asked whether he is corrupt or not.”

This comment references Mahama’s infamous response during a radio interview with a BBC reporter, where he seemed to dodge questions about corruption allegations.

The NPP Running Mate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh cautioned Ghanaians to be wary of leaders with questionable integrity, likening them to a snake that “is a beautiful reptile but kills you the moment it bites you.”