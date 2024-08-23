Prince Hissan Siita Sofo: A Visionary Leader, Champion of Youth Empowerment

Prince Hissan Siita Sofo, born on March 8, 1983, in Wa, Upper West Region, Ghana, is a renowned entrepreneur, banker, media mogul, and author who has inspired and empowered the youth in Northern Ghana.

As a member of the Royal Family of Wa (Wa-Nayiri), he is a prince and potential traditional ruler or King of the Wa Traditional Area and has established himself as a prominent figure in Ghana’s business and media landscapes, focusing on Northern Ghana’s development and youth empowerment across Africa.

Prince Siita’s educational journey began at TI Ahmadiyya Primary and Junior Secondary School in Wa, where he demonstrated early leadership skills as a compound prefect. He continued his education at TI Ahmadiyya Secondary School (AMASS) in Kumasi, serving as a compound prefect again. He earned a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Marketing from Sunyani Polytechnic (now Sunyani Technical University) and later obtained a Postgraduate Diploma in Marketing and an MBA in Marketing Management from the Paris Graduate School of Marketing.

He is a multifaceted leader whose contributions to business, media, and philanthropy have left a lasting impact on Northern Ghana and beyond.

Speaking to DGN Online, Mr. Prince Hissan Siita Sofo, noted that he is committed to telling the true story of his people, empowering African youth, and giving back to his community to solidify his place as one of Ghana’s most influential and respected figures.

According to him, his professional journey began in banking, where he showcased exceptional skills and leadership abilities then worked with United Bank for Africa (UBA) and ECOBANK Ghana in various capacities, including Teller, Customer Service Officer, and Corporate Service Manager and 2015, he founded North Television Ghana (NTV Ghana), the first successful TV station in Northern Ghana, serving as its CEO and board Chairman until 2021.

“ May aim is to tell the authentic story of Northern Ghana, often misrepresented by foreign and southern-based Ghanaian media, thereby bridging the development gap between the north and southern Ghana.”

Mr. Siita said his contributions to the media industry earned him the 40 Under 40 Awards in the Media category consecutively in 2017 and 2018 and received a chieftaincy title, ‘Malti-Naa,’ from the King of Dagbang for promoting peace, development, and the culture of the Dagbang Kingdom.

“ I am the founding president of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Young Entrepreneurs Federation (AfYEF), a Pan-African youth network aimed at empowering young African business owners. As an author, I wrote the bestselling book “Who Wants to Be Rich,” inspiring many with insights into wealth creation and personal development.”

Prince Siita’s philanthropic efforts include mobilising funds for children’s medical treatment, donating to the Gambaga Witch Camp, and settling medical bills for underprivileged patients across Northern Ghana.

His interests include public speaking, media and business research, writing, reading, content creation, and networking. As a practicing Muslim, Prince Siita’s faith and values guide him in his endeavors.

By Eric Kombat