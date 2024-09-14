NPP Revolutionizes Membership Drive With Launching Of Card Vending System

In a groundbreaking move, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has unveiled a card vending system aimed at decentralizing the issuance of party cards and making it easier for Ghanaians to join the party.

The launch, which took place at the party’s headquarters in Accra, marks a significant milestone in the NPP’s efforts to boost membership and strengthen grassroots support ahead of the 2024 elections.

National Chairman Stephen Ayesu Ntim introduced the system, citing the party’s increasing popularity and high demand for party cards.

“Due to the bold solutions being championed by our flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, more Ghanaians are expressing interest in joining the NPP,” he said.

“To meet this demand, we have resolved to decentralize the issuance of party cards to the constituency and regional levels.”

The card vending system is designed to enhance the acquisition of party cards and boost dues payments, a critical component of the party’s resource mobilization efforts.

Chairman Stephen Ntim emphasized the strategic importance of the initiative, stating that it would increase membership and strengthen grassroots support.

The system allows members to easily purchase and register for party cards using a user-friendly interface.

The NPP National Treasurer, Dr. Charles Dwamena provided details of the system, which includes a Dues Code _920_270# for easy payment of dues via mobile money and a vendor hotline 0550326221 for assistance.

General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong hailed the launch as a testament to the party’s commitment to digitalization, a key agenda being championed by Dr. Bawumia.

“We will continue to come out with new initiatives to boost membership drive,” he said.

The launch of the card vending system marks a significant step forward in the NPP’s efforts to modernize its membership drive and appeal to a wider audience.

As the party gears up for the 2024 elections, this innovative approach is expected to play a critical role in mobilizing support and resources.

-BY Daniel Bampoe