NPP Scared Of Me – Mahama Brags

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama says the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is scared of his third coming hence saying all sorts of things to paint him black.

According to him, “I am confident that God will give us a victory. Let us vote massively for the NDC and support one person. All four aspirants, the NPP are not scared of anyone except one, they are scared of Mahama”.

The 2020 Presidential candidate for the NDC said this when addressing party members during his campaign tour of Wenchi on Sunday, March 12.

Mr. Mahama is being contested in the upcoming primaries of the NDC by former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, former Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) boss Kojo Bonsu and Ernest Kobea, a businessman.

But Mr. Mahama told the gathering that he is the right person to lead the NDC as flagbearer in 2024, adding that he is convinced that God will give the NDC victory.

He appealed to delegates of the party to vote for him to become the flagbearer.

The former President also declared that the 2024 Elections will be a “Do and Die Affair”.

According to him, “I do not doubt that NDC will win the 2024 elections. So, the vote will be a do-or-die affair and we will be matching their boots to boot at the polling station.

“When the time comes, we will take names of polling station agents and I plead that we need educated persons who can do at least arithmetic, so, that you can decipher what we rot and to ensure the biometric details match the number of papers in a ballot box.

“It is not about who is older at the party. We need a knowledgeable person who can be trained to undertake the task. You can bring your wards who are educated to be trained for the purpose,” he stated.

The former president revealed that the NDC plans to have its own collated results by midnight of December 7.

“With that, when voting ends at 5pm we will be able to declare our victory by midnight. We would have our results. We won’t sleep on the evening of 7th December till we have assured ourselves of victory,” he noted.

He charged party supporters not to take the elections as a joke but be vigilant to secure victory for the NDC.

He told them to “open your eyes at the polling stations like eagle eyes.”

The 2020 defeated Presidential candidate of the NDC urged party members to be more vigilant to secure victory for the NDC in 2024.

